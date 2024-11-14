Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson News: Expected back versus Habs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Johansson (illness) is set to play in Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Johansson remains stuck in a nine-game pointless streak dating back to his lone goal of the season scored against the Panthers on Oct. 22. The veteran winger should slot into a second-line role playing alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy -- an assignment that should get him out of his funk sooner rather than later.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now