Marcus Johansson News: Expected back versus Habs

Johansson (illness) is set to play in Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Johansson remains stuck in a nine-game pointless streak dating back to his lone goal of the season scored against the Panthers on Oct. 22. The veteran winger should slot into a second-line role playing alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy -- an assignment that should get him out of his funk sooner rather than later.