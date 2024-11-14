Marcus Johansson News: Expected back versus Habs
Johansson (illness) is set to play in Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Johansson remains stuck in a nine-game pointless streak dating back to his lone goal of the season scored against the Panthers on Oct. 22. The veteran winger should slot into a second-line role playing alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy -- an assignment that should get him out of his funk sooner rather than later.
