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Marcus Johansson News: Finds twine in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Johansson scored a goal in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Johansson has been fairly quiet so far in the postseason, picking up two goals over seven games. He's added 12 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating. The 35-year-old is still playing on the second line and second power-play unit, which puts him in a position to make an impact on offense. Until he shows more offense, Johansson is a risky fantasy option, as it's tough to see his physicality from the first round carrying over all postseason.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
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