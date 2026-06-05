Marcus Johansson News: Headed back to Sweden
Johansson agreed to terms on a contract with Swedish club Farjestad BK on Friday.
Johansson played for Farjestad back in 2009-10 before he made the jump to North America. Selected by the Capitals with the 24th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, the veteran winger spent 16 seasons in the NHL, racking up 200 goals and 366 assists in 1,058 regular-season tilts for six different clubs. Coming off a 15-goal, 34-assist campaign, Johansson almost certainly would have had NHL offers when free agency opened July 1.
Marcus Johansson
Free Agent
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