Marcus Johansson News: Logs assist in return
Johansson posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.
Johansson missed two games due to an upper-body injury before returning to action Tuesday. He set up Matt Boldy's goal in the second period. Johansson has been a fine complementary winger this season, picking up 40 points, 79 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-19 rating over 58 appearances, mainly in a second-line role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions32 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 237 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week47 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto52 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week54 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More