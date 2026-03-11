Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson News: Logs assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Johansson posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.

Johansson missed two games due to an upper-body injury before returning to action Tuesday. He set up Matt Boldy's goal in the second period. Johansson has been a fine complementary winger this season, picking up 40 points, 79 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-19 rating over 58 appearances, mainly in a second-line role.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
32 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
37 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
47 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
52 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
54 days ago