Marcus Johansson News: Logs assist in return

Johansson posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.

Johansson missed two games due to an upper-body injury before returning to action Tuesday. He set up Matt Boldy's goal in the second period. Johansson has been a fine complementary winger this season, picking up 40 points, 79 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-19 rating over 58 appearances, mainly in a second-line role.