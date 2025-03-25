Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Johansson News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Johansson scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Johansson tallied for the third time in his last six games to get the Wild on the board late in the third period, but that was all they could muster against Adin Hill. The 34-year-old Johansson continues to serve as a depth scorer on the second line. He's now at eight goals, 26 points, 101 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-6 rating over 62 appearances.

