Marcus Johansson News: Notches two helpers Tuesday

Johansson recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Johansson has four helpers over the last three contests. He continues to mesh well with linemates Frederick Gaudreau and Mats Zuccarello -- Johansson set up one goal for each of them in the second period. For the season, Johansson is at 22 points, 84 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating over 53 appearances in a middle-six role.