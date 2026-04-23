Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson News: Pots power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Johansson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Johansson got the Wild on the board late in the first period. This was his first point in three games to open the postseason, and he's added five shots on net and nine hits in this rivalry matchup. Johansson had one of the better campaigns of his career with 49 points over 75 regular-season outings this year. Prior to this postseason, he had 47 points across 114 career playoff games, so he also brings plenty of experience to a middle-six role.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
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