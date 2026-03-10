Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 9:06am

Johansson (upper body) will play against Utah on Tuesday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Following a two-game absence, Johansson will replace Nico Sturm in Tuesday's lineup. The 35-year-old Johansson has accounted for 13 goals, 39 points and 78 shots on net across 57 appearances this season.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
31 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
36 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
46 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
51 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
53 days ago