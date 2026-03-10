Marcus Johansson News: Ready to rock
Johansson (upper body) will play against Utah on Tuesday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Following a two-game absence, Johansson will replace Nico Sturm in Tuesday's lineup. The 35-year-old Johansson has accounted for 13 goals, 39 points and 78 shots on net across 57 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions31 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 236 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week46 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto51 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More