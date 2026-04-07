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Marcus Johansson News: Scores 200th career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Johansson scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Johansson had been limited to two assists over the prior eight games. The 35-year-old's third-period tally was the 200th goal of his career. Johansson has been a fixture in the Wild's middle six this season, and he's had his best campaign since 2016-17 with 15 goals and 47 points over 71 appearances. He has a chance to hit the 50-point mark for just the second time in his career if he finished the regular season with strong play.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
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