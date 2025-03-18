Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson News: Scores vs. Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Johansson scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Johansson has found the back of the net in two of Minnesota's three games. He's been remarkably consistent in recent weeks, though, putting up points in six of his last nine contests. He's got two goals and five helpers over that stretch, but given that he's posted only 25 points throughout the season, he seems to be trending in the right direction.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now