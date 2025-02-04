Marcus Johansson News: Set to return Tuesday

Johansson (concussion) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Johansson has missed eight consecutive games after he was elbowed by Connor McDavid on Jan. 15. Johansson's return comes at a crucial time -- Ryan Hartman received a 10-game suspension Monday, and the team currently has only 12 healthy forwards on its roster. Johansson should fill a top-six role in addition to a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit in Tuesday's road matchup against the Bruins.