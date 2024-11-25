Marcus Johansson News: Stays warm in loss

Johansson produced an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Johansson has two goals and two helpers during his active four-game point streak. The 34-year-old forward has added 17 shots on net in that span, matching his shot total from the previous 12 contests. He's up to eight points, 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating through 20 appearances. Johansson's worth a look as an offense-only option in fantasy as long as he's playing a more active style.