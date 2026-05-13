Marcus Johansson News: Strikes early in Game 5 loss

Johansson scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Johansson tallied just 34 seconds into the game, setting the early tone in the Wild's favor. That didn't last, as the Avalanche controlled the last two periods of regulation and completed their comeback in overtime. Johansson earned three goals in the second round and four goals with 18 shots on net, 21 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 11 playoff contests. The 35-year-old winger is one of eight pending unrestricted free agents at forward for the Wild. He impressed with 49 points over 75 regular-season outings, his best campaign since 2016-17, so he should have a decent market if Minnesota opts not to bring him back.