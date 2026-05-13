Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson News: Strikes early in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Johansson scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Johansson tallied just 34 seconds into the game, setting the early tone in the Wild's favor. That didn't last, as the Avalanche controlled the last two periods of regulation and completed their comeback in overtime. Johansson earned three goals in the second round and four goals with 18 shots on net, 21 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 11 playoff contests. The 35-year-old winger is one of eight pending unrestricted free agents at forward for the Wild. He impressed with 49 points over 75 regular-season outings, his best campaign since 2016-17, so he should have a decent market if Minnesota opts not to bring him back.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Johansson See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
23 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
28 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
95 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
100 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
110 days ago