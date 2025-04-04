Marcus Johansson News: Supplies assist in Friday's loss

Johansson recorded an assist in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Johansson stayed hot with a helper on Mats Zuccarello's tally in the second period. The 34-year-old Johansson has two goals and four assists over his last six contests while seeing time on the second line and first power-play unit. The veteran winger is up to 31 points in 67 appearances, surpassing his 30-point total from last season. He's added 109 shots on net, 44 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 2024-25, so he shouldn't be relied on for non-scoring production.