Marcus Johansson News: Tallies again Tuesday
Johansson scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.
Johansson has scored in both games of the second round, surpassing his output of one goal over six contests against the Stars in the first round. Still, his scoring hasn't led to general success for the Wild, who are down 2-0 against Colorado. Johansson is up to 16 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating over eight playoff outings in a second-line role.
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