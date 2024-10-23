Marcus Johansson News: Tallies in win

Johansson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Johansson's first goal of the season snapped a three-game dry spell for the winger. The 34-year-old has held down a middle-six role with power-play time, but he's had little impact on offense. Johansson is at three points, 10 shots on net, six hits and a plus-2 rating over five appearances this season, and it's unlikely he keeps up that level of physical play in the long run.