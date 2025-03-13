Marcus Johansson News: Tallies on power play
Johansson scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Johansson scored for the first time since Jan. 7, a span of 16 games without a goal, which also includes the winger missing eight contests to a concussion. The tally tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period. Johansson is up to six goals, 24 points, 94 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating across 57 appearances. His modest numbers across the board aren't great for fantasy, though he has seen steady time on the second line throughout the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now