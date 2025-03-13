Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Johansson scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Johansson scored for the first time since Jan. 7, a span of 16 games without a goal, which also includes the winger missing eight contests to a concussion. The tally tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period. Johansson is up to six goals, 24 points, 94 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating across 57 appearances. His modest numbers across the board aren't great for fantasy, though he has seen steady time on the second line throughout the campaign.

