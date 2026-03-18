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Marcus Johansson News: Three points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Johansson scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

After picking up two points in the first period while the Wild surged out to a 3-1 lead, Johansson fed Mats Zuccarello for the OT winner. It was Johansson's most productive performance since Dec., 29, when he erupted for four points against the Golden Knights, and his tally snapped a 15-game goal drought in which he's picked up only six assists. On the season, the veteran winger has 14 goals and 43 points in 62 contests, and he still has a shot at recording his first 50-point campaign since 2016-17.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
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