Marcus Johansson News: Three points on Broadway

Johansson scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The shortie was the first of the season for the 34-year-old, while the three-point performance tied his season high. Johansson is having a strong finish to the regular season as the Wild try to lock up a playoff spot, collecting four goals and 11 points in 15 games since the beginning of March.