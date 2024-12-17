Marcus Pettersson Injury: Placed on IR

Pettersson (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday.

Considering Pettersson was deemed week-to-week by head coach Mike Sullivan on Monday, his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. At this point, the 28-year-old defenseman shouldn't be expected back before the Christmas break, though it could certainly be longer. Owen Pickering should see an uptick in ice time with Pettersson out of the lineup while Nate Clurman was brought up from the minors to provide defensive depth.