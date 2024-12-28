Marcus Pettersson Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Pettersson (lower body) will not play versus the Islanders on Saturday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

The good news is that Pettersson was allowed contact at practice for the first time since he was injured in Ottawa on Dec. 14. Pettersson has two goals, 11 assists, 36 hits and 56 blocked shots across 32 games this season. He could be back as early as Sunday in a return match with the Islanders.