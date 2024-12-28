Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Pettersson headshot

Marcus Pettersson Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Pettersson (lower body) will not play versus the Islanders on Saturday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

The good news is that Pettersson was allowed contact at practice for the first time since he was injured in Ottawa on Dec. 14. Pettersson has two goals, 11 assists, 36 hits and 56 blocked shots across 32 games this season. He could be back as early as Sunday in a return match with the Islanders.

Marcus Pettersson
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now