Marcus Pettersson News: Activated off injured reserve
Pettersson (lower body) was activated off injured reserve by the Penguins on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Pettersson hasn't suited up since Dec. 14 due to a lower-body injury, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's road game against Detroit. Prior to his six-game absence, Pettersson had racked up two goals, 13 points, 56 blocked shots, 36 hits and 21 PIM while averaging 21:47 of ice time over 32 appearances this season.
