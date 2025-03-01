Marcus Pettersson News: Contributes helper in loss

Pettersson provided an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

Pettersson had not earned a point in his first eight games with the Canucks. The 28-year-old blueliner changed that by helping out on a goal by fellow trade acquisition Filip Chytil in the first period. Pettersson's offered decent offense from the blue line in past seasons, but his primary role is to shutdown the opponent's top forwards. He's at 19 points, 51 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-1 rating through 56 appearances between the Canucks and the Penguins this season.