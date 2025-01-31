Marcus Pettersson News: Heading to Vancouver in trade

Pettersson and Drew O'Connor were traded to the Canucks from the Penguins on Friday in exchange for Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais, Melvin Fernstrom and a conditional first-round pick.

There are no elite players in this deal, but Pettersson is a quality defensive defenseman who will bolster a weak spot for the Canucks. The 28-year-old should take on a second-pairing role if he stays on his natural side and will have the opportunity to join a playoff race after the Penguins started to lag behind in the Eastern Conference. He'll be a strong source of blocked shots, having racked up 83 blocks along with 18 points and 57 hits over 47 appearances.