Marcus Pettersson News: Nabs helper Saturday

Pettersson posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pettersson has a goal and two assists over three games to begin December. He had all of four helpers in November, though he's spaced out his points this season to avoid too many lengthy droughts. The 28-year-old blueliner is at two goals, 11 assists, 31 shots on net, 34 hits, 55 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 29 outings in a top-four role.