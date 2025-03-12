Marcus Pettersson News: Notches assist Tuesday

Pettersson provided an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

This was Pettersson's second helper over five games in March after he was held off the scoresheet in his first month with the Canucks. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to see heavy minutes in a top-four role, and that's mostly as a shutdown blueliner, which limits his scoring potential. He's at 20 points -- a level he's reached five times in his eight-year career -- while adding 56 shots on net, 67 hits, 104 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 60 appearances between Vancouver and Pittsburgh this season.