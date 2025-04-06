Marcus Pettersson News: Notches helper Saturday

Pettersson recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Pettersson has done fine on offense lately with seven helpers over his last 13 contests. The 28-year-old blueliner helped out on a Dakota Joshua tally at 14:10 of the first period, which gave the Canucks a 5-1 lead after a flurry of scoring. Pettersson is at 26 points, 65 shots on net, 77 hits, 134 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 72 appearances between the Canucks and the Penguins this season. He's likely to fall short of the 30-point mark after reaching it last year, but he's earned his second-highest point total in his career in 2024-25.