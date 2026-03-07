Marcus Pettersson headshot

Marcus Pettersson News: Picks up pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Pettersson notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Pettersson has three helpers over three games in March. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to see plenty of playing time in a top-four role for the Canucks. He's at 14 points, 56 shots on net, 56 hits, 56 PIM and 104 blocked shots over 62 appearances. Pettersson can help in deeper fantasy formats that count blocks, but his overall profile isn't enticing on a bad team.

Marcus Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
