Marcus Pettersson News: Posts assist Saturday

Pettersson logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Pettersson has a helper in two of the last three games. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to five points, 10 shots on net, nine hits, 14 blocked shots and 15 PIM through 10 contests, though he also has a minus-4 rating, which is a product of the Penguins' defensive struggles. Pettersson is likely to stay in a top-four role all year, offering physicality and a bit of supporting offense at even strength.