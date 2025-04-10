Marcus Pettersson News: Puts up assist
Pettersson notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.
Pettersson has a helper in two straight games and seven of his last 12 outings. The 28-year-old helped out on Dakota Joshua's insurance tally in the third period. Pettersson is up to 10 assists in 28 outings with the Canucks, a slightly slower scoring pace than he had with the Penguins earlier in the season. He's at a total of 28 points, 67 shots on net, 140 blocked shots, 77 hits and a plus-7 rating across 75 appearances. If his offense stays warm, he could match his career high of 30 points, which he set last season.
