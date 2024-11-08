Marcus Pettersson News: Puts up helper

Pettersson logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Pettersson snapped a four-game dry spell on offense, his longest drought of the campaign so far, when he set up Noel Acciari's empty-net tally. The 28-year-old Pettersson is up to seven points, 13 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 14 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 16 contests. He's no stranger to putting up big numbers in non-scoring areas, but his pace on offense puts him on the fringe of fantasy rosters in standard formats.