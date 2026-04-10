Marcus Pettersson headshot

Marcus Pettersson News: Scores in 600th career game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Pettersson scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Pettersson suited up for his 600th NHL contest, and he marked the occasion with the Canucks' lone goal. The defenseman is up to four points over five games in April. He's at three goals, 18 points, 64 shots on net, 77 hits, 60 PIM, 133 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 78 appearances. Pettersson remains a defensive stalwart in a top-four role, but he'd need to sustain his recent success to get to the 20-point mark this year with four games left on the schedule.

Marcus Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
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