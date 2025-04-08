Marcus Pettersson News: Slides assist in comeback win

Pettersson notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

Pettersson set up Aatu Raty's goal with one minute left in regulation, which sparked a furious comeback for the Canucks. This was Pettersson's second helper in the last three games. The defenseman is up to 27 points, 67 shots on net, 137 blocked shots, 77 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 74 outings between the Canucks and the Penguins this season. He's earned nine assists over 27 contests with Vancouver.