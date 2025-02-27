Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Pettersson headshot

Marcus Pettersson News: Solid defensive game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 10:56am

Pettersson was a plus-1 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Kings.

The return of Quinn Hughes (oblique) pushed Pettersson down the depth chart to the second pair with Tyler Myers for Wednesday's contest. It's the first time that the full defensive corps has been healthy for the Canucks since the former Penguin arrived via trade Feb. 1. Pettersson has been solid defensively, but maybe the team achieving full health is what is needed for the 28-year-old to unlock the offensive part of his game that has been missing since joining Vancouver. He remains pointless in seven games with his new team.

Marcus Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
