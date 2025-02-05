Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Pettersson headshot

Marcus Pettersson News: Sticking around in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Pettersson signed a six-year, $33 million contract extension with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Pettersson was acquired via trade with the Penguins last Friday, and it took the Canucks little time to get him a new deal. This new contract will take him through his age-34 campaign. Pettersson hasn't recorded a point for his new team, but he's at 18 points, 46 shots on net, 60 hits, 86 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 49 appearances this season. He should be a top-four fixture in Vancouver for years to come.

