Marcus Pettersson headshot

Marcus Pettersson News: Tallies opening goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Pettersson scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Pettersson's first goal as a Canuck came just 3:11 into this game. The defenseman has been trending in the right direction recently with four points and a plus-5 rating over his last five outings. For the season, the 28-year-old has four goals, 29 points, 69 shots on net, 78 hits, 144 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 76 appearances between the Canucks and the Penguins.

