Marek Alscher News: Called up by Florida
Alscher was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Alscher hasn't yet made his NHL debut after being selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but he'll join Florida with just under a week remaining in the regular season. Across 51 appearances with the Checkers this year, Alscher has recorded three goals, eight assists, 32 PIM and a plus-18 rating.
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