Marek Alscher headshot

Marek Alscher News: Called up by Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 8:06am

Alscher was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

Alscher hasn't yet made his NHL debut after being selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but he'll join Florida with just under a week remaining in the regular season. Across 51 appearances with the Checkers this year, Alscher has recorded three goals, eight assists, 32 PIM and a plus-18 rating.

Marek Alscher
Florida Panthers
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