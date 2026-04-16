Marek Alscher News: Dishes pair of helpers

Alscher recorded two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Alscher played the last four games of the regular season, earning three assists, six shots on net, four hits, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. While injuries opened the door for this audition, the 22-year-old defenseman looks to have some potential to challenge for an NHL job in a year or two. For now, he's likely to head back to AHL Charlotte for the minor-league team's playoff run.