Marek Alscher News: Earns first career assist

Alscher notched an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Alscher has been thrown right into the fire in a top-four role, filling in for the Panthers' numerous injuries on the blue line. It took him just two games to contribute his first point, an assist. The 22-year-old defenseman had just 11 points in 51 AHL outings with Charlotte prior to his call-up, but it's all hands on deck to fill out a lineup sheet for the Panthers right now. Alscher will likely need more development time in the AHL in 2026-27.