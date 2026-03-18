Marek Vanacker News: Picks up three points
Vanacker scored twice and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 5-2 win over Niagara on Wednesday.
Vanacker has five points over his last three games. The OHL's leading goal scorer has tallied 46 times over 59 appearances this season while adding 33 assists and a plus-36 rating. Vanacker and fellow Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham have been going back and forth for the OHL's goals lead recently, which is good news for Chicago as well as both of their junior teams.
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