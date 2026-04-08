Marek Vanacker News: Posts three helpers
Vanacker notched three assists in OHL Brantford's 8-1 win over North Bay in Game 1 on Wednesday.
Vanacker is now at three goals and nine points across five appearances this postseason. The winger has added 23 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The Blackhawks prospect should continue to pile up offense as one of the Bulldogs' top performers.
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