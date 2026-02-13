Marek Vanacker headshot

Marek Vanacker News: Scores twice for Bulldogs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Vanacker scored two goals in OHL Brantford's 5-1 win over Erie on Friday.

Vanacker reached the 100-goal and 200-point milestones in his junior career with this effort. He's taken his game to a new level in 2025-26 with 37 goals (a career high) and 61 points in 45 outings, good for a 1.36 points-per-game pace. The Blackhawks prospect will look for a deep postseason run with Brantford this spring before presumably stepping up to the AHL in 2026-27.

Marek Vanacker
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
