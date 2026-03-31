Marek Vanacker headshot

Marek Vanacker News: Three-point game Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Vanacker scored twice and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 6-5 overtime win over Sudbury in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Vanacker is up to six points over three playoff games this year. He had 47 goals and 82 points across 60 regular-season appearances, matching his previous career high in an OHL campaign. Vancker's a key part of the Bulldogs' offense and will look to carry the team on a deep run before likely going pro in 2026-27.

Marek Vanacker
Chicago Blackhawks
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