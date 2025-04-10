Fantasy Hockey
Mario Ferraro headshot

Mario Ferraro Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 12:50pm

Ferraro (lower body) will miss San Jose's final four games of the regular season, Max Miller of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Ferraro sustained the injury during Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to Minnesota. He'll finish the 2024-25 campaign with five goals, 17 points, 53 PIM, 150 hits and 125 blocks in 78 appearances. The Sharks are now down to five healthy defensemen unless Vincent Desharnais (upper body) or Jan Rutta (lower body) can return for Friday's clash against Edmonton. If neither blueliner is available, then San Jose will need to recall a defenseman from the minors.

