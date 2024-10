Ferraro recorded an assist, six hits and six blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Ferraro's two helpers this season have come over the last three games. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes, but he plays in a shutdown role that is unlikely to yield much offense for a team that struggles to score. He has accumulated 30 hits, 24 blocked shots, 13 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 11 appearances.