Mario Ferraro News: Collects helper Monday

Ferraro notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Ferraro snapped an eight-game point drought with this helper. During that slump, he went minus-9 with 24 hits and 14 blocked shots. The 26-year-old defenseman plays a physical game, and that doesn't often include making much of an impact on offense. He's at three helpers, 23 shots on net, 56 hits, 39 blocks and a minus-8 rating through 20 appearances.