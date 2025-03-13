Fantasy Hockey
Mario Ferraro headshot

Mario Ferraro News: Ends point drought with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Ferraro logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Ferraro snapped a 14-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he still compiled 23 hits and 32 blocked shots -- it's his non-scoring production that tends to be the steadiest part of his game. Ferraro is up to 12 points, 139 hits, 104 blocked shots, 64 shots on net, 45 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 67 appearances this season. He's serving as the Sharks' top shutdown blueliner.

