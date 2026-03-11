Mario Ferraro headshot

Mario Ferraro News: Gathers helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Ferraro notched an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Ferraro has earned three helpers over seven contests since the Olympic break, but his last goal was Jan. 19 versus the Panthers. The veteran defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent this summer, but the Sharks didn't trade him away before the deadline, so they may attempt to re-sign him to be a steady shutdown blueliner for a young team. The 27-year-old is at 15 points, 72 shots on net, 105 hits, 117 blocked shots, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 62 appearances this season.

Mario Ferraro
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
