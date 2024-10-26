Mario Ferraro News: Lends helper in loss

Ferraro notched an assist and five hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The assist was Ferraro's first point of the season. The 26-year-old defenseman began the year on the top pairing, but he's gone six games without exceeding 20 minutes of ice time. He's also not part of the power play, with Jake Walman and Jack Thompson seeing the most time with the man advantage. Ferraro has racked up 21 hits, 17 blocked shots, nine shots on net and a plus-1 rating, serving as a steady top-four defender, but his fantasy appeal is limited to deep formats.