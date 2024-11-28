Mario Ferraro News: Nets goal Wednesday

Ferraro scored a goal, added two PIM and logged three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The goal was Ferraro's first since April 13. The defenseman has three points over his last six contests, and that's about as good a pace as he can muster on offense. For the season, he has five points, 27 shots on net, 70 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 25 appearances. Ferraro's fantasy value is limited to formats that reward more than just offense.